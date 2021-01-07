Capital Index replaces NEX Abide with SteelEye for EMIR and MiFIR reporting

The fully authorized and regulated broker of CFDs, Spread Betting and FX trading, Capital Index has selected the compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye for MiFIR and EMIR reporting services.
Following CME Group’s announcement of closing the NEX Abide business last year, a many firms were forced to find a replacement solution for EMIR and MiFIR reporting. As part of this process, Capital Index reviewed a selection of different vendor solutions. Taking into consideration the technical challenges of transaction reporting, the broker picked SteelEye because of its advanced solutions, unique approach to compliance and hands-on team.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Matthew Wright, CEO of Capital Index commented:
Rather than approaching compliance obligations from the perspective of the individual regulations, SteelEye focusses on data and technology first. As we were evaluating our options, this gave us comfort that they would meet all of our needs. We are excited to work with the SteelEye team as we use their solutions for EMIR and MiFIR reporting.
Through the implementation of SteelEye, Capital Index has been able to improve its reporting processes, many of which they did not realise were inefficient or could be improved. They now have a futureproofed solution for regulatory change and full confidence in their ability to meet their obligations under MiFID II and EMIR.
Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye said:
When CME announced their intention to close their regulatory reporting business, we knew that many firms would quickly have to find an alternative – which we wanted to facilitate as efficiently and seamlessly as possible. We are delighted to have been selected by Capital Index and to add value to their reporting processes.