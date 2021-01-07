Capital Index replaces NEX Abide with SteelEye for EMIR and MiFIR reporting

The fully authorized and regulated broker of CFDs, Spread Betting and FX trading, Capital Index has selected the compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye for MiFIR and EMIR reporting services.

Following CME Group’s announcement of closing the NEX Abide business last year, a many firms were forced to find a replacement solution for EMIR and MiFIR reporting. As part of this process, Capital Index reviewed a selection of different vendor solutions. Taking into consideration the technical challenges of transaction reporting, the broker picked SteelEye because of its advanced solutions, unique approach to compliance and hands-on team.