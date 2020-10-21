Mercury Derivatives Trading taps Eventus Systems for trade surveillance

Global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider Eventus Systems, Inc., announced that global futures trading firm Mercury Derivatives Trading has deployed Eventus’ Validus platform for trade surveillance.

Mercury Derivatives is part of the Hertshten Group. The company has adopted the cloud-based version of Validus on a T+1 basis for market surveillance, including the ability to identify and address a wide range of potential market manipulation behaviors.

Elad Hertshten, a senior member of the Hertshten Group, said:

For us, we find that one of the most important things to survive long-term in this industry is to be fully compliant. Trade surveillance is a key component of that, including complying with the exchanges in which we operate.

Mercury Derivatives had been using a trade surveillance platform it acquired. However, the platform required significant resources to maintain, including an in-house developer. Mercury Derivatives planned to outsource next year but accelerated its plan after seeing Validus and participating in a custom demo.