Cboe Global Markets to acquire BIDS Trading

Market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets announced that has agreed to acquire US-based BIDS Trading, brokerdealer and the operator of the BIDS Alternative Trading System (ATS).

The acquisition of BIDS Trading will bring Cboe an opportunity to diversify its US equities offering beyond traditional exchange products and services. BIDS Trading’s block trading capability will provide Cboe with a foothold in the off-exchange segment of the US equities market, which now accounts for over 40 % of overall US equities trading volume. Cboe has already utilised block trading to great effect in European equities trading through Cboe LIS and the acquisition of BIDS Trading will provide more opportunities to expand Cboe’s presence in North American equities. Additionally, BIDS Trading’s differentiated network of global buy-side investment managers and sell-side constituents makes the foundation for Cboe to potentially build more off-exchange products and services in non-US equities or options products and in other geographies beyond the US.