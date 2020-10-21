CFI Financial Group announces full migration to MetaTrader 5

Global trading provider with several regulated entities around the world CFI Financial Group announced its full migration to MetaTrader 5. The migration to the new platform version corresponds to company’s goal to offer up-to-date technology for trading services.
At the forefront of trading technology, MetaTrader 5 provides for CFI’s clients equities, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs while a constant stream of financial instruments is added on a periodic basis.
CFI upgraded to MT5 from MT4 with new futures including:
Expanded technical tools (38 indicators, 44 analytical objects, 21 timeframes and an unlimited number of charts)
New order types
Ability for hedging and netting
More powerful and efficient programming language
A true multi-asset future-proof platform
Depth of Market
Built-in economic calendar
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said:
MetaTrader 5 was a must when we first started offering it and fully migrating to it was one of our goals. The latest version from MetaQuotes is important to implement so that clients can have access to the latest technology and an ever-expanding range of financial products. MetaTrader 5 will help facilitate the addition of hundreds, and even thousands of instruments over the coming 2-3 years, as we aim to fulfill our vision of becoming the brand for all things investing and trading.
Demetrios Zamboglou, Group Chief Operating Officer added:
Integrating MetaTrader 5 and subsequently fully migrating our infrastructure to this powerful platform are exactly the type of innovation CFI is all about. Indeed, we have future proofed our offering with limitless expansion, in terms of financial products, features and we continuously improve trading conditions.