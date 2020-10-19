BMLL partners with Crux Informatics for data feeds distribution in the US

Data analytics company BMLL announced its collaboration with data delivery and operations firm Crux Informatics to make the BMLL Data Feed available in the US.

The data distribution agreement adds to BMLL’s existing direct strategy to deliver data and analytics to their US client base, leveraging Crux’s network and pipelines to data consumers and analytics platforms around the world.

BMLL operates capital markets and aims is to unlock the predictive power of pricing data and offer clients the insight they need to understand how markets behave and make more informed trading decisions.

BMLL’s Data Feeds are pre-computed from Level 3 order book data. They provide market participants with actionable insight needed to perform competitively. BMLL analytics help buy-side and sell-side institutions, as well as major exchange groups and trading venues to better understand and analyse trading behaviour on their venues. The feeds cover venue analytics, trading costs, alternative pricing, pricing analytics and trading analytics.