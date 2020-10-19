Menu

BMLL partners with Crux Informatics for data feeds distribution in the US

Institutional October 19, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Data analytics company BMLL announced its collaboration with data delivery and operations firm Crux Informatics to make the BMLL Data Feed available in the US.

The data distribution agreement adds to BMLL’s existing direct strategy to deliver data and analytics to their US client base, leveraging Crux’s network and pipelines to data consumers and analytics platforms around the world.

BMLL operates capital markets and aims is to unlock the predictive power of pricing data and offer clients the insight they need to understand how markets behave and make more informed trading decisions.

BMLL’s Data Feeds are pre-computed from Level 3 order book data. They provide market participants with actionable insight needed to perform competitively. BMLL analytics help buy-side and sell-side institutions, as well as major exchange groups and trading venues to better understand and analyse trading behaviour on their venues. The feeds cover venue analytics, trading costs, alternative pricing, pricing analytics and trading analytics.

Michael Rude, Head of Go-to-Market at Crux, said:

We are pleased to add BMLL to our ecosystem of more than 100 data providers. The granularity of data, covering the full depth of the order book, is a unique addition to the financial markets data available to our clients via our platform. We look forward to our collaboration.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, commented:

The need for timely data insights and analytics has never been greater as the industry navigates heightened market volatility in light of the global pandemic and also upcoming major political events across Europe and the US. Our partnership with Crux will support our ambition to increase access to our award-winning data and analytics products to a US client base, by adding to our already existing data delivery and distribution capabilities.

