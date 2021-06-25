Forex Weekly Look Back: BDSwiss’ CRO talks about performance and outlook, CME FX Link integrates with Bloomberg

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 21st and 25th June on LeapRate.

Robinhood Markets Inc. saw its plans to go public this month slowed down due to going back-and-forth with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent weeks. The regulator has been asking the online brokerage about its growing cryptocurrency business, according to an anonymous source.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group revealed that market data and order entry functionality for FX Link are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal. FX Link provides market participants with electronical access to pricing, liquidity and trading for FX swaps in G5 currency pairs. The integration of FX Links allows mutual clients to access new FX futures contracts through Bloomberg’s ISV, Tradebook.

Financial technology provider for online trading businesses, EXINITI, has officially launched. The company provides a comprehensive offering for Forex and CFD brokerages globally. EXINITI provides efficient solutions to start-ups or well-established businesses that need to streamline their processes for more efficiency.

Refinitiv launched Refinitiv Active Investor for wealth managers and their active trader customers. The new platform provides a fully customisable look and feel which allows wealth management firms to optimise their brand identity, while delivering flexibility to self-directed investors looking for a more comprehensive trading platform.

FXSpotStream announced that it has added a FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API. According to the original announcement shared with LeapRate, the company expects to have its first clients live in the third quarter. Users will have access to more than 70 different Algos and more than 200 parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs).

Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, revealed an expansion to its FX sales team with multiple hires at its London office. The company announced that Mike Wilkins will take up the role of Global Head of FX Sales. Toby Warner, Ian Steadman and Steven Robinson will join in FX sales roles. The new additions to the team bring decades of FX sales and trading experience. Wilkins most recently worked at StoneX, where he managed its foreign exchange sales and trading as Head of FX, for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Equiniti Group plc appointed Andrew Peeler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed John Stier and take up the new role on 1 August 2021. Peeler brings a wealth of experience as a CFO in blue-chip companies such as Unilever, Cadbury Schweppes, Premier Foods, Bupa and Yodel. He has served as the interim CFO of Mitie PLC since December 2019. John Stier will step down from his current positions are CFO and director, however, he will remain with the business for a period to make sure the handover is smooth.

Chief Revenue Officer of BDSwiss, Francesco Ceccarini, sat down with LeapRate to tell us about the CFD trading provider’s performance despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, their future plans, and his outlook on what success will look like in the future for fintech companies.