Forex Weekly Look Back: BDSwiss’ CRO talks about performance and outlook, CME FX Link integrates with Bloomberg

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 21st and 25th June on LeapRate.
Robinhood Markets Inc. saw its plans to go public this month slowed down due to going back-and-forth with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent weeks. The regulator has been asking the online brokerage about its growing cryptocurrency business, according to an anonymous source.
Derivatives marketplace CME Group revealed that market data and order entry functionality for FX Link are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal. FX Link provides market participants with electronical access to pricing, liquidity and trading for FX swaps in G5 currency pairs. The integration of FX Links allows mutual clients to access new FX futures contracts through Bloomberg’s ISV, Tradebook.
Financial technology provider for online trading businesses, EXINITI, has officially launched. The company provides a comprehensive offering for Forex and CFD brokerages globally. EXINITI provides efficient solutions to start-ups or well-established businesses that need to streamline their processes for more efficiency.
Refinitiv launched Refinitiv Active Investor for wealth managers and their active trader customers. The new platform provides a fully customisable look and feel which allows wealth management firms to optimise their brand identity, while delivering flexibility to self-directed investors looking for a more comprehensive trading platform.
FXSpotStream announced that it has added a FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API. According to the original announcement shared with LeapRate, the company expects to have its first clients live in the third quarter. Users will have access to more than 70 different Algos and more than 200 parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs).
Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, revealed an expansion to its FX sales team with multiple hires at its London office. The company announced that Mike Wilkins will take up the role of Global Head of FX Sales. Toby Warner, Ian Steadman and Steven Robinson will join in FX sales roles. The new additions to the team bring decades of FX sales and trading experience. Wilkins most recently worked at StoneX, where he managed its foreign exchange sales and trading as Head of FX, for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Equiniti Group plc appointed Andrew Peeler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed John Stier and take up the new role on 1 August 2021. Peeler brings a wealth of experience as a CFO in blue-chip companies such as Unilever, Cadbury Schweppes, Premier Foods, Bupa and Yodel. He has served as the interim CFO of Mitie PLC since December 2019. John Stier will step down from his current positions are CFO and director, however, he will remain with the business for a period to make sure the handover is smooth.
Chief Revenue Officer of BDSwiss, Francesco Ceccarini, sat down with LeapRate to tell us about the CFD trading provider’s performance despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, their future plans, and his outlook on what success will look like in the future for fintech companies.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
ASIC announced that Societe Generale Securities Australia Pty Ltd (SGSAPL) has met the additional Australian financial services (AFS) licence conditions imposed on the company and they were removed on 3 June 2021. The licence conditions imposed on SGSAPL in June last year required the company to appoint an independent expert to assess and test the adequacy and effectiveness of its controls, systems and processes.
Forex and CFDs company Fxview has recently announced its creation of an offshore subsidiary based in St Vincent & The Grenadines. Up until this moment, the financial services company had been functioning with its Cyprus-sourced EU licenses. Fxview’s locally incorporated branch, Charlgate SVG LLC, is set to oversee the expansion of both services and products on all of the company’s platforms. The new subsidiary will also mean that Fxview can now offer regulated CFDs and forex trading services to a vast number of traders all around the world.
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation has announced Jennifer Peve as its latest Head of Strategy and Business Development, effective 2nd July of this year. Peve is set to take over complete responsibility for its digital product development, strategic partnerships and alliances, and global corporate strategy. According to the latest announcement, Peve will report to Michael Bodson, DTCC President & CEO. She will also become a part of the DTCC Management Committee upon the commencement of her new role.
Multi-asset brokerage Admiral Markets announced opening a subsidiary in Jordan. The move is part of a global expansion strategy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Based in Amann, the new company arm is fully regulated by the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) and has 10 employees.
German fintech company NAGA Group AG revealed it plans to cross-list its shares on the US market and published its latest trading update. NAGA reported that its sales for the first five months of the year reached €20 million. The numbers reached 90% increase compared to the same period in 2020, when it was €10.1 million.
Deutsche Bank and global payments and financial services technology provider Fiserv, have announced a joint venture to create a payment acceptance and banking solutions provider. Based in Frankfurt am Main, the joint venture will serve small and medium businesses in the German Market.
European fast-growing neobroker BUX, announced the launch of its zero-commission investing app, BUX Zero in Ireland. The investing app is available in the Apple, as well as the Google App Store. Traders using BUX Zero can invest directly in more than 2,000 stocks, open free accounts in minutes, deposit or withdraw money for free at any time.
BlackBull Markets has appointed Benjamin Boulter as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. With a decade of experience in the financial service industry, Boulter will further develop the company’s multi-asset broker success among local and global traders. He noted in the official announcement: “we have built our business with a client-centric approach. This mentality is what really sets us apart from some of the more traditional brokers and has given us a competitive advantage.”