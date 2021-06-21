NAGA Group announces cross-listing in US and 90% surge in sales

German fintech company NAGA Group AG revealed today it plans to cross-list its shares on the US market and published its latest trading update.

NAGA reported that its sales for the first five months of the year reached €20 million. The numbers reached 90% increase compared to the same period in 2020, when it was €10.1 million.

The trading volumes of the company surpassed €100 million and reached a monthly record of €24 billion traded in May, registering a 167% YoY increase. The platform reported over 155,000 new accounts joined until May 2021, more than the 122,000 registered for the entire 2020.