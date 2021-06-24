Societe Generale meets additional licence conditions imposed by ASIC

ASIC announced that Societe Generale Securities Australia Pty Ltd (SGSAPL) has met the additional Australian financial services (AFS) licence conditions imposed on the company and they were removed on 3 June 2021.

The licence conditions imposed on SGSAPL in June last year required the company to appoint an independent expert to assess and test the adequacy and effectiveness of its controls, systems and processes. This assessment aimed to ensure it can comply with the client money requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.