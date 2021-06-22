Fxview establishes subsidiary based in St Vincent & Grenadines

Forex and CFDs company Fxview has recently announced its creation of an offshore subsidiary based in St Vincent & The Grenadines. Up until this moment, the financial services company had been functioning with its Cyprus-sourced EU licenses. Fxview’s locally incorporated branch, Charlgate SVG LLC, is set to oversee the expansion of both services and products on all of the company’s platforms. The new subsidiary will also mean that Fxview can now offer regulated CFDs and forex trading services to a vast number of traders all around the world.

The Cyprus-based company operates all around Europe thanks to its multiple European Licenses, making it a well-established brand within the EU market. Just this month, Leaprate reported the company when it was acquired by the global fintech firm Finvasia Group.

Sarvjeet Virk, Managing Director of FINVASIA Group, described Finvasia’s work, stating how the firm has been operating successfully and without interruption within the trading industry for over a decade, one of their missions has always been to expand their regulatory framework.