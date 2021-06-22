Fxview establishes subsidiary based in St Vincent & Grenadines

Forex and CFDs company Fxview has recently announced its creation of an offshore subsidiary based in St Vincent & The Grenadines. Up until this moment, the financial services company had been functioning with its Cyprus-sourced EU licenses. Fxview’s locally incorporated branch, Charlgate SVG LLC, is set to oversee the expansion of both services and products on all of the company’s platforms. The new subsidiary will also mean that Fxview can now offer regulated CFDs and forex trading services to a vast number of traders all around the world.
The Cyprus-based company operates all around Europe thanks to its multiple European Licenses, making it a well-established brand within the EU market. Just this month, Leaprate reported the company when it was acquired by the global fintech firm Finvasia Group.
Sarvjeet Virk, Managing Director of FINVASIA Group, described Finvasia’s work, stating how the firm has been operating successfully and without interruption within the trading industry for over a decade, one of their missions has always been to expand their regulatory framework.
Virk commented:
The offshore entity is a key milestone for Fxview. This will allow our existing and new clients to take full advantage of our innovative ecosystem ranging from state-of-the-art platforms & tools, lightning-fast execution, excellent trading conditions and stellar customer support.
Fxview is a brand in its own right and is both operated and owned by Charlgate Ltd (a Finvasia Group Company). While its headquarters are based in Limassol Cyprus, the company is hoping that it will now be able to facilitate a vast breadth of new clients thanks to its latest establishment of its subsidiary based in Saint Vincent and Grenadines – one of the world’s most popular offshore destinations for an increasing number of financial institutions. Charlgate Ltd functions under the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFid) and has been regulated by CySec under license 367/18 for around three years. Charlgate Ltd is also part of the Investor Compensation Fund.
Rahul Bansal, Director of Charlgate SVG LLC, said:
We anticipate that many more traders will join our platform where we plan to offer additional products and services like research & analysis, higher leverage, sophisticated trading tools, social trading, MAM / PAMM services, affiliate programs, loyalty reward programs and more.