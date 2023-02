January ADV increased 5.2% on monthly basis, compared to the $57.60 billion recorded the previous month.

ADV numbers recorded an uptick in January after a slight decrease in the previous three months following the firm’s highest ADV ever in September.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $60.57 billion.

FXSpotStream, provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for January 2023.

On yearly basis, however, last month’s ADV jumped 14.3% compared to January 2022.

In January 2023, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.33 trillion. The numbers were 4.7% up from the $1.27 trillion, recorded in December 2022.

The overall trading volume of the firm has surpassed $1 trillion for every month of 2022 and it is continuing the trend in 2023.

The January ADV numbers are based on 22 trading days.

Meanwhile, FXSpotStream co-founder Alan Schwarz left the company on 1 February after 11 and a half years with the company.