Refinitiv Active Investor platform is live for wealth managers and their customers

As the wealth management industry is quickly changing, the need for enhancing the client experience is growing. Large quantities of data are becoming more available to investors which has led to the self-directed market to grow.

In the future, we believe that wealth management firms will need to be able to meet customers at any point along their investing journey – from full service to self-service. The launch of Active Investor expands the toolset for wealth firms looking to connect with self-directed clients in a powerful and personalised way.

Refinitiv has launched Refinitiv Active Investor for wealth managers and their active trader customers. The new platform provides a fully customisable look and feel which allows wealth management firms to optimise their brand identity, while delivering flexibility to self-directed investors looking for a more comprehensive trading platform.

The Active Investor platform offers tools built with HTML5 technology to allow for a responsive design and seamless integration. The solution is also flexible and allows for streaming content, advanced charting and analytics tools, and a ‘plug and play’ range of components, data and functionality. Users can customize the layout, capabilities and content based on a workflow suitable for their style and preferences.

Charles Smith, Head of Digital Solutions, Wealth at Refinitiv, added:

Wealth firms are focused on building personalised experiences to cater to different investor profiles. With Active Investor, we are offering a solution to help firms deliver a compelling experience to investors who require a complete self-directed platform that has market leading data, insights and all the tools active investors need.

William Trout, Director of Wealth Management, Javelin Strategy & Research, said:

Sophisticated analytics, personalized content and an easy-to-navigate interface form the centerpiece of a modern digital proposition. Younger and active traders constitute a particularly demanding population. The Refinitiv Active Investor platform provides firms a robust and customizable means of serving the next-generation investors driving the growth of the wealth management market.

Active Investor provides clients with a news, commentary, access to leading valuation content and advanced analytics, macroeconomic and market data insights, as well as a wide range of data and content including alternative data, and pricing and reference data.

The new wealth management solution is a scalable market data and trading platform. Refinitiv has a vast experience serving the Wealth Management industry from front to back office. In the official announcement the company noted that its ongoing transformation includes building out the firm’s solutions through strategic acquisitions such as Scivantage and the launch of Refinitiv Digital Investor.

Last month, Refinitiv partnered with Enterprise solutions developer IBSFINtech to launch InTReaX, an automated treasury management solution for cash and liquidity management, currency risk management and market insights developed by IBSFINtech.

The company also recently announced a partnership with MarketsMojo to expand its global reach. Refinitiv provides comprehensive analytics, tools and data to India’s first algorithm-based Fintech research platform, MarketsMojo, as it works to help expand the company’s stock market advisory services and broaden its worldwide range.