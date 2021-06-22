Admirals open a regulated subsidiary in Jordan

Multi-asset brokerage Admiral Markets has announced opening a subsidiary in Jordan. The move is part of a global expansion strategy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Based in Amann, the new company arm is fully regulated by the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) and has 10 employees.

According to the official announcement, opening the new subsidiary required €4 million investment.

Admirals acquired the new license and launched the project to expand in Jordan on 6 June 2021.