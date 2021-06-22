Admirals open a regulated subsidiary in Jordan

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Sergei Bogatenkov, the CEO of Admiral Markets AS, commented:
The Middle East and North Africa region is home to 600 million people, which means a great potential for us to grow our customer base and gain a larger market share, while looking to provide the opportunity for people in the region to experience the joys of alternative financial products which we have seen take off so successfully in Europe over the last years. Our expansion plans are supported by the rapid development of the IT sector there.
Back in 2001, Admiral Markets was a Forex and CFD brokerage company. Today, it stands for an innovative and streamlined personal finance experience. Our goal is to offer integrated solutions for investing, paying, lending and managing money. In 10 years’ time, we want to provide financial freedom for 10 million people. The local presence in Jordan is one of the steps in implementing the long-term vision and positioning the company in new markets.