Sucden Financial adds new hires to FX sales team

June 23, 2021


Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has revealed an expansion to its FX sales team with multiple hires at its London office.

The company announced that Mike Wilkins will take up the role of Global Head of FX Sales. Toby Warner, Ian Steadman and Steven Robinson will join in FX sales roles.

The new additions to the team bring decades of FX sales and trading experience. Wilkins most recently worked at StoneX, where he managed its foreign exchange sales and trading as Head of FX, for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Wayne Roworth, Global Head of FX said:

I am delighted to welcome Mike and the team, as we strengthen our salesforce, continue enhancing our FX services and develop our global client base.

Mike Wilkins, Global Head of FX Sales, commented:

Sucden Financial is a well-established company and recognised leader within the FX industry, with a superior product offering. I am looking forward to drawing upon the experience of the whole FX team and building upon their success.

In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, Sucden Financial said that the new team will help expand its client base, offering them the company’s full range of FX services including FX spot, forwards, swaps, OTC options, NDOs, NDFs and deliverable FX, together with third-party credit intermediation, direct ECN access, FX clearing and liquidity.

Sucden Financial recently released a mobile trading app for its futures and options trading system, STAR. It provides users with real-time trading, position monitoring, order management and execution.

