Sucden Financial adds new hires to FX sales team

Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has revealed an expansion to its FX sales team with multiple hires at its London office.

The company announced that Mike Wilkins will take up the role of Global Head of FX Sales. Toby Warner, Ian Steadman and Steven Robinson will join in FX sales roles.

The new additions to the team bring decades of FX sales and trading experience. Wilkins most recently worked at StoneX, where he managed its foreign exchange sales and trading as Head of FX, for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.