BlackBull Markets promotes Benjamin Boulter to COO

According to a press release shared with LeapRate, BlackBull Markets has appointed Benjamin Boulter as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.
With a decade of experience in the financial service industry, Boulter will further develop the company’s multi-asset broker success among local and global traders. He noted in the official announcement: “we have built our business with a client-centric approach. This mentality is what really sets us apart from some of the more traditional brokers and has given us a competitive advantage.”
Boulter previously served as Digital Marketing Executive at Pepperstone for four years and in 2017 he became Marketing Manager – Partnerships.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Benjamin Boulter commented:
With the growth in market share that BlackBull Markets has seen this past year, I definitely have my work cut out for me. Scalability for BlackBull Markets will be a major focus of mine, in addition to optimising internal processes. The goal is to ensure that BlackBull Markets continues to maintain the same exceptional level of customer experience while maximising our opportunities for growth.
CEO of BlackBull Markets, Michael Walker, added:
Benjamin’s expertise is perfectly suited to navigating the growing pains of a successful brokerage.” Adding, “Benjamin’s contribution to BlackBull Markets has been beyond impressive in the short period he has been with us. We are all excited to see what he accomplishes next and wish him luck in his new role.
Boulter joined BlackBull Markets in 2019 and served as Global Head of Partnerships until he was promoted to COO. His new career move reflects the company-wide responsibilities he has adopted since relocating to Auckland, New Zealand.
Last month, BlackBull Markets announced its sports sponsorship of motorsport champion Tom Alexander in the 2021 GT3 Endurance series. At the beginning of the series Alexander, driving Audi R8 LMS, accomplished a podium finish with third place.