BlackBull Markets promotes Benjamin Boulter to COO

According to a press release shared with LeapRate, BlackBull Markets has appointed Benjamin Boulter as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

With a decade of experience in the financial service industry, Boulter will further develop the company’s multi-asset broker success among local and global traders. He noted in the official announcement: “we have built our business with a client-centric approach. This mentality is what really sets us apart from some of the more traditional brokers and has given us a competitive advantage.”

Boulter previously served as Digital Marketing Executive at Pepperstone for four years and in 2017 he became Marketing Manager – Partnerships.