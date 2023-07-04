FXSpotStream sees trading volume of $1.39 trillion in June

June ADV grew 13.5% on monthly basis, compared to the $55.497 billion recorded the previous month.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $62.98 billion.

FXSpotStream, provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for June 2023.

FXSpotStream’s volumes saw an uptick in the first three months of 2023, and only fell in April.

On yearly basis, however, last month’s ADV dropped 1.3% compared to June 2022.

Last month, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.39 trillion. The numbers rose 8.6% from the $1.28 trillion, recorded in May 2023. The broker has seen a second consecutive month of growth in total trading volume, following a drop in April.

