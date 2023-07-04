FXSpotStream sees trading volume of $1.39 trillion in June

On yearly basis, however, last month’s ADV dropped 1.3% compared to June 2022.
Last month, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.39 trillion. The numbers rose 8.6% from the $1.28 trillion, recorded in May 2023. The broker has seen a second consecutive month of growth in total trading volume, following a drop in April.
The February ADV numbers are based on 22 trading days.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.