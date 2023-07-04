FXSpotStream sees trading volume of $1.39 trillion in June

Steffy Bogdanova
July 4, 2023 9:23 am

FXSpotStream, provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for June 2023.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $62.98 billion.

June ADV grew 13.5% on monthly basis, compared to the $55.497 billion recorded the previous month.

FXSpotStream

FXSpotStream’s volumes saw an uptick in the first three months of 2023, and only fell in April.

On yearly basis, however, last month’s ADV dropped 1.3% compared to June 2022.

Last month, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.39 trillion. The numbers rose 8.6% from the $1.28 trillion, recorded in May 2023. The broker has seen a second consecutive month of growth in total trading volume, following a drop in April.

The February ADV numbers are based on 22 trading days.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: