Equiniti names Andrew Peeler as Chief Financial Officer

Executives June 22, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Equiniti Group plc has appointed Andrew Peeler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed John Stier and take up the new role on 1 August 2021.

Andrew Peeler, incoming CFO, said:

Andrew Peeler, Equiniti
Andrew Peeler
Source: LinkedIn

I am thrilled to be taking up the position of Equiniti CFO.   I am looking forward to working with Paul Lynam and the strong and experienced team that has led the business to date.  I am excited about the significant opportunities open to Equiniti and leading the strong finance team built by John Stier over the past six years.

Peeler brings a wealth of experience as a CFO in blue-chip companies such as Unilever, Cadbury Schweppes, Premier Foods, Bupa and Yodel. He has served as the interim CFO of Mitie PLC since December 2019.

John Stier will step down from his current positions are CFO and director, however, he will remain with the business for a period to make sure the handover is smooth.

Philip Yea, Chairman, commented:

I should like to thank John for his unwavering commitment over his time with the Company, and particularly his support over the last twelve months. We wish him every success as he starts this new phase in his life.

John Stier, CFO, added:

John Stier, Equiniti
John Stier

It has been a pleasure working with the Equiniti team over the last six years to build the business, including taking it into North America. I have no doubt Paul and Andrew will take the business forward strongly as the disruption caused by the pandemic subsides and markets normalise.

In the official announcement, the company expressed its gratitude to Stier for his dedication and especially during the IPO in 2015.  The statement noted that he worked with the new CEO to manage a detailed strategic review and at the same time did considerable work related to Siris’ proposal to acquire the share capital of the Group.

