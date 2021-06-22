Jennifer Peve appointed Head of Strategy and Business Development at DTCC

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation has announced Jennifer Peve as its latest Head of Strategy and Business Development, effective 2nd July of this year. Peve is set to take over complete responsibility for its digital product development, strategic partnerships and alliances, and global corporate strategy. According to the latest announcement, Peve will report to Michael Bodson, DTCC President & CEO. She will also become a part of the DTCC Management Committee upon the commencement of her new role.
Jennifer Peve first joined DTCC back in 2015, where she worked as Executive Director, Business Development and Fintech Strategy Office. She was then promoted to the position of Managing Director three years ago in 2018, where she took on further responsibilities for the firm’s Global Partners and Innovation sectors. Prior to her time at DTCC, Peve had previously worked for CME Group, where she assumed the role of Executive Director, OTC Product Management.
DTCC President & CEO Michael Bodson said:
Jennifer is a proven leader who has the unique ability to understand, conceptualize and shape the future of the post-trade environment as well as the application of new and emerging technologies to drive the creation of creative and effective products and solutions for our clients.
During a period when both the breadth and speed of technological advancements, particularly in terms of digital innovations, continue to grow at a rapid rate and drive change on an industry-wide scale, Peve will be expected to maintain a strategic alignment that covers the entirety of the firm. She will be responsible for ensuring adaptability and coordination in terms of the execution and formulation of the company’s core strategy.
Peve will also be expected to bring with her an enhanced focus when it comes to leveraging new technologies in the hope that this will improve the post-trade environment and subsequently position DTCC as the bridging factor between emerging and legacy technologies.
Bodson added:
Jennifer will bring together our corporate strategy, digital product development and strategic partnerships and alliances as we continue to make significant advances in transforming the post-trade environment and introducing and utilizing new technologies to drive down costs and risks for our clients.