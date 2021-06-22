Jennifer Peve appointed Head of Strategy and Business Development at DTCC

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation has announced Jennifer Peve as its latest Head of Strategy and Business Development, effective 2nd July of this year. Peve is set to take over complete responsibility for its digital product development, strategic partnerships and alliances, and global corporate strategy. According to the latest announcement, Peve will report to Michael Bodson, DTCC President & CEO. She will also become a part of the DTCC Management Committee upon the commencement of her new role.

Jennifer Peve first joined DTCC back in 2015, where she worked as Executive Director, Business Development and Fintech Strategy Office. She was then promoted to the position of Managing Director three years ago in 2018, where she took on further responsibilities for the firm’s Global Partners and Innovation sectors. Prior to her time at DTCC, Peve had previously worked for CME Group, where she assumed the role of Executive Director, OTC Product Management.