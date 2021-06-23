FXSpotStream adds FX Algos and Allocations over its API

FXSpotStream announced that it has added a FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API. According to the original announcement shared with LeapRate, the company expects to have its first clients live in the third quarter.

Users will have access to more than 70 different Algos and more than 200 parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs).

The FX Allocations functionality enable clients, on a pre- and/or post-trade basis, to send and allocate orders from multiple accounts, all at the same time.

FXSpotStream noted that they are working to support FX Algos and Allocations over the GUI and this is expected to be live in Q1.