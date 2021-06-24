CME Group announces FX Link integration with Bloomberg Terminal

Derivatives marketplace CME Group today revealed that market data and order entry functionality for FX Link are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal. FX Link provides market participants with electronical access to pricing, liquidity and trading for FX swaps in G5 currency pairs.

The integration of FX Links allows mutual clients to access new FX futures contracts through Bloomberg’s ISV, Tradebook. The move also bolsters FX Link’s position as a central limit order book for FX swaps, which leverages existing OTC and futures workflows. The integration with Bloomberg enables a larger group of market participants to view and execute FX Link’s firm liquidity pool.