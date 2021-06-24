CME Group announces FX Link integration with Bloomberg Terminal

Derivatives marketplace CME Group today revealed that market data and order entry functionality for FX Link are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal. FX Link provides market participants with electronical access to pricing, liquidity and trading for FX swaps in G5 currency pairs.
The integration of FX Links allows mutual clients to access new FX futures contracts through Bloomberg’s ISV, Tradebook. The move also bolsters FX Link’s position as a central limit order book for FX swaps, which leverages existing OTC and futures workflows. The integration with Bloomberg enables a larger group of market participants to view and execute FX Link’s firm liquidity pool.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group, commented:
FX Link is the tradeable spread between OTC FX spot and CME listed FX futures and therefore represents a cleared and capital-efficient pool of firm liquidity for FX swaps traded on our central limit order book. Bloomberg customers can now seamlessly view and execute trades in FX Link and access this diverse liquidity pool supported by existing workflows.
Brian Coffaro, Global Head of Futures and Options Trading, Bloomberg, added:
Our connection to CME FX Link enhances our data and trading offering and enables us to provide our clients with comprehensive trading solutions. This integration enables us to continue delivering cross asset solutions that provide our clients with access to greater liquidity and price transparency in the futures and FX markets.
FX Link’s liquidity pool is supported by a diverse set of participants, including banks, non-bank liquidity providers, hedge funds and asset managers.