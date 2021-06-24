Technology provider for Forex and CFD brokers EXINITI enters the market

According to an announcement shared with LeapRate, financial technology provider for online trading businesses, EXINITI, has officially launched. The company provides a comprehensive offering for Forex and CFD brokerages globally. EXINITI provides efficient solutions to start-ups or well-established businesses that need to streamline their processes for more efficiency.

The technology provider’s core offering includes an online and scalable CRM package, back-office support systems, client/IB portal solutions, MT5/4 white label solutions and support with customisable website integration and development.

It also offers an additional assistance in the broker’s package if required, such as web development to ensure the new business has a strong online presence as well as offering hosting on dedicated servers. EXINITI can also integrate with the most commonly used payment solution providers in the industry and other popular third parties.