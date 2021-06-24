Menu

Technology provider for Forex and CFD brokers EXINITI enters the market

Fintech June 24, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


According to an announcement shared with LeapRate, financial technology provider for online trading businesses, EXINITI, has officially launched. The company provides a comprehensive offering for Forex and CFD brokerages globally. EXINITI provides efficient solutions to start-ups or well-established businesses that need to streamline their processes for more efficiency.

The technology provider’s core offering includes an online and scalable CRM package, back-office support systems, client/IB portal solutions, MT5/4 white label solutions and support with customisable website integration and development.

It also offers an additional assistance in the broker’s package if required, such as web development to ensure the new business has a strong online presence as well as offering hosting on dedicated servers. EXINITI can also integrate with the most commonly used payment solution providers in the industry and other popular third parties.

New technology provider for Forex and CFD brokers EXINITI enters the market
Share via

Mohamed Rashad, CEO and founder of EXINITI commented:

Mohamed Rashad, Exiniti
Mohamed Rashad
Source: LinkedIn

EXINITI was founded because there was a gap in the market in terms of technology related advancements and support for financial services. EXINITI provides everything a Forex and CFD brokerage requires to get set up correctly from day one. We have also perfected the solutions needed to run a brokerages day-to-day operations smoothly and in the most efficient and scalable way possible.

EXINITI facilitates a comprehensive suite of technology solutions that brokers can draw upon. Brokers can also benefit from collective expertise and resources from industry veterans in the integration of solutions that address the challenges of running a financial institution.

Founded in the end of 2020 with headquarters in UAE, EXINITI combines technology and functionality to deliver a suite of new tech and knowhow for brokers.

Related News

X
Fintech Plaid teams up with payments firm SquareFintechSquare’s tokenized check system uses Plaid to allow customers to securely connect their bank accounts for bank payments. This verification option enab…

Technology provider for Forex and CFD brokers EXINITI enters the market

0
Send this to a friend