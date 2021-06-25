SEC review slows down Robinhood IPO plans

Robinhood Markets Inc. saw its plans to go public this month slowed down due to going back-and-forth with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent weeks.

The regulator has been asking the online brokerage about its growing cryptocurrency business, according to an anonymous source.

Robinhood filed for initial public offering (IPO) confidentially in March 2021. The Silicon Valley startup plans to go public as soon as the SEC finish its review but the listing may be slowed for later in the summer or even the fall, Bloomberg reported.