Forex Weekly Look Back: Swissquote, Plus500 and IG release trading volumes, FXCM Pro provides liquidity for DXtrade platform

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 10th and 14th of August on LeapRate.

CFD trading platform Plus500 announced its interim results for the first half of the financial year 2020 with significant growth. The company also launched a new share buyback program that will run until 28 February 2021. In the heightened volatility and unprecedented market conditions, the Israel-based broker reported a really high performance for the first half ended on 30 June. Plus500 reported $564.2 million in revenue, a whopping 281.2% growth compared to 148.0 for the first half of last year.

Plus500 also became the main sponsor of Polish professional football club Legia Warsaw for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Legia Warsaw joins Plus500 sponsorship portfolio which already includes Atlético Madrid, BSC Young Boys Football Club and Plus500 Brumbies rugby club. Israel-based online trading broker signed the sponsor agreement today which mandates that Plus500’s logo will be featured on the Legia Warsaw official jersey and training shirts. The broker will also get a series of branding rights as well.

Swissquote’s net profit for H1 2020 more than doubled to CHF 50.4 million. The company reported operating revenues of CHF 162.7 million for the first half of the year, an almost 39% increase with the first half of the previous year when it was CHF 117.2 million. Net revenues reached CHF 160.7 million, 43.2% increased to CHF 112.2 million in the previous year. Net fee & commission income climbed by 82.7% to CHF 83.4 million (CHF 45.6 million for the same period the previous year). Net eForex income rose by 52.2% to CHF 60.0 million (CHF 39.5 million for the same period the previous year). Total net interest income fell by 21.7% to CHF 16.6 million (from CHF 21.2 million). Net trading income amounted to CHF 2.8 million (CHF 10.9 million for same period in 2019).

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA announced that it teamed up with FairXchange to provide the firm with independent execution analytics. FairXchange will provide OANDA with access to its Horizon platform, which offers tools and techniques that help users manage and optimise their eFX business. Horizon is designed to facilitate constructive, data-driven dialogue between counterparties, helping them to identify mutually profitable opportunities.

UK online brokerage, IG Group Holdings released its annual financial report for 2020. Financial market volatility has been elevated during the fourth quarter due to the pandemic and the broker has continued to see high levels of client trading activity. The company reported £649.2 million in revenue for 2020, 36.1% up from £476.9 million in 2019. Profit before tax for 2020 reached £295.9 million with 52.3% growth compared to £194.3 million in 2019.

FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC, announced its partnership with Devexperts, a software developer for the financial industry, to provide liquidity to its innovative trading platform, DXtrade, released in May 2020. FXCM Pro becomes one of the first major names to onboard onto the trading platform as an institutional liquidity provider. Off-the-shelf trading platforms for forex and CFD brokers provide significant efficiency benefits as brokers are able to be up and running on the platform in a matter of days. However, incumbent platforms are burdened by legacy technology and are reliant upon multiple third-party vendors to ensure operability, increasing operational risk.

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for July 2020. Traded derivatives contracts saw a significant decrease compared to the previous month. Eurex reported a 46.1% drop of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 60.3 million for July 2020, compared to 111.8 million in June. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 17.1 million. Overall, July volumes at Eurex stood at 112.8 million, 41.3% down MoM compared to 192.1 million for the previous month.