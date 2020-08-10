Tech giant Twitter becomes a contender for buying TikTok

Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok has been in the center of talks recently after US President Donald Trump ordered US companies to stop doing business with it and gave TikTok 45 days’ notice to stop operating in the US unless they are sold.

Tech giant Microsoft was the front runner for buying TikTok from its current owner Chinese internet technology company ByteDance. However, Twitter also expressed interest in buying the video platform’s US operations.

It is still unclear whether Twitter can afford it the deal or will be able to complete within the 45-day time frame. Microsoft is valued at over $1.6 trillion while Twitter is only at $29 billion. It is still unclear how much the deal will be worth but experts estimate TikTok’s operations at tens of billions of dollars.