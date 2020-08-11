Plus500 announces over 281% YoY increase in H1 revenue and new share buyback

CFD trading platform Plus500 announced its interim results for the first half of the financial year 2020 with significant growth. The company also launched a new share buyback program that will run until 28 February 2021.

In the heightened volatility and unprecedented market conditions, the Israel-based broker reported a really high performance for the first half ended on 30 June. Plus500 reported $564.2 million in revenue, a whopping 281.2% growth compared to 148.0 for the first half of last year.

EBITA also registered a significant increase of 451.5% YoY to $361.8 million. Earnings per share was up 562% to $2.98.

The customer income also reached record levels at $556.9 million, up 218% YoY. More than 47 million customer trades were made for the first half of the year, up by 168.6% compared to $467.1 million made last year.