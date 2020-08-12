TraderEvolution teams up with ICE Data Services to integrate their Consolidated Feed

Multi-market trading technology provider TraderEvolution continues to develop its strategic relationships with a new integration with ICE Data Services. The partnership allows TraderEvolution customers to utilize pricing and normalized exchange data from ICE Data Services’ Consolidated Feed. ICE Data Services is part of Intercontinental Exchange.

The ICE Consolidated Feed aggregates data from more than 600 sources and offers cost-effective, low latency access to depth-of-market data and multi-asset content to power proprietary and 3rd party applications and desktops across the front, middle and back office.

The multi-asset class coverage covers equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs. And with the new collaboration it becomes available to TraderEvolution’s broker customers.