TraderEvolution teams up with ICE Data Services to integrate their Consolidated Feed

Multi-market trading technology provider TraderEvolution continues to develop its strategic relationships with a new integration with ICE Data Services. The partnership allows TraderEvolution customers to utilize pricing and normalized exchange data from ICE Data Services’ Consolidated Feed. ICE Data Services is part of Intercontinental Exchange.
The ICE Consolidated Feed aggregates data from more than 600 sources and offers cost-effective, low latency access to depth-of-market data and multi-asset content to power proprietary and 3rd party applications and desktops across the front, middle and back office.
The multi-asset class coverage covers equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs. And with the new collaboration it becomes available to TraderEvolution’s broker customers.
CEO of TraderEvolution, Roman Nalivayko said:
We are very excited to unveil this data-oriented collaboration. ICE Data Services provides global coverage which is in line with the concept that we pursue at TraderEvolution to offer a universal and diversified multi-market solution. This integration is important for us to deliver a fully-functional trading software covering multiple global markets.
More and more brokerages are expanding into multi-asset trading and with that, firms have to deal with a growing and complex pool of assets sourced from different trading venues. A scalable trading technology is required for obtaining, managing and distributing market data. TraderEvolution offers its broker customers real-time and delayed quotes, as well as automated instrument updates. For brokers that aggregate data from various exchanges around the world and manage thousands of instruments, automation has become essential for their processes.