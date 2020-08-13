LeapRate
CME Group precious metals volumes reach record 1.55 million contracts on 11 August

August 13, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced that Precious Metals market registered record volume of 1.55 million contracts on 11 August. The volumes surpassed the previous record of 1.51 million the company reached on 28 February 2020.

Silver futures contracts also reached a record of 397,000 contracts on 11 august as well, beating the previous record of 329,000 set on 7 August 2020.

Young-Jin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Metal Products, CME Group said:

CME Group is the destination for global precious metals risk management as clients across the entire value chain use our markets to manage uncertainty in today’s global economy.

We have seen record volumes through the month of August and continue to focus on providing our global client base with the tools they need to mitigate risk going forward.

On 11 August, CME Group also registered the second-highest metals volume day with over 1,661,000 contracts traded.

CME Group Micro Gold contracts reached a record of 303,000 contracts traded on 11 August, beating the previous record of 264,000 contracts on 28 July 2020.

CME Group E-Mini Silver Futures set a record of 3,700 contracts traded, surpassing previous records from 2011.

CME Group precious metals volumes reach record 1.55 million contracts on 11 August

