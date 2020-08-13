CME Group precious metals volumes reach record 1.55 million contracts on 11 August

Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced that Precious Metals market registered record volume of 1.55 million contracts on 11 August. The volumes surpassed the previous record of 1.51 million the company reached on 28 February 2020.

Silver futures contracts also reached a record of 397,000 contracts on 11 august as well, beating the previous record of 329,000 set on 7 August 2020.

Young-Jin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Metal Products, CME Group said: