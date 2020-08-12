LeapRate
Sucden Financial expands eFX reach in Europe with BierbaumPro/NTPro

Institutional August 12, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


UK-based execution, clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial has become a Principal on the BierbaumPro trading platform, branded as NTpro in Russia.

BierbaumPro/NTPro’s clients will be able to benefit from low latency access to Sucden Financial’s customisable liquidity streams. This integration will use servers in LD4 and a new dedicated fast connection to DSP datacentre in Moscow, underlining Sucden Financial’s commitment to the region.

Aleksei Suturin, Sucden Financial’s Moscow representative said:

Our new BierbaumPro/NTPro integration allows us to grow our presence in the CIS and Europe, providing low latency streaming within a single eco-system. The new high-speed connection will also help us develop additional credit intermediation opportunities with institutional clients, both locally and internationally.

Vyacheslav Kashigin, CEO NTPro commented:

We are delighted to be working with Sucden Financial, one of the world’s leading and most innovative FX providers. As a result of our cooperation, Sucden Financial will be able to offer technically advanced, efficient low latency trading services to its clients in the CIS and EU countries.

