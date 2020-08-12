Sucden Financial expands eFX reach in Europe with BierbaumPro/NTPro

UK-based execution, clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial has become a Principal on the BierbaumPro trading platform, branded as NTpro in Russia.
BierbaumPro/NTPro’s clients will be able to benefit from low latency access to Sucden Financial’s customisable liquidity streams. This integration will use servers in LD4 and a new dedicated fast connection to DSP datacentre in Moscow, underlining Sucden Financial’s commitment to the region.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Aleksei Suturin, Sucden Financial’s Moscow representative said:
Our new BierbaumPro/NTPro integration allows us to grow our presence in the CIS and Europe, providing low latency streaming within a single eco-system. The new high-speed connection will also help us develop additional credit intermediation opportunities with institutional clients, both locally and internationally.
Vyacheslav Kashigin, CEO NTPro commented:
We are delighted to be working with Sucden Financial, one of the world’s leading and most innovative FX providers. As a result of our cooperation, Sucden Financial will be able to offer technically advanced, efficient low latency trading services to its clients in the CIS and EU countries.