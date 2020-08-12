Sucden Financial expands eFX reach in Europe with BierbaumPro/NTPro

UK-based execution, clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial has become a Principal on the BierbaumPro trading platform, branded as NTpro in Russia.

BierbaumPro/NTPro’s clients will be able to benefit from low latency access to Sucden Financial’s customisable liquidity streams. This integration will use servers in LD4 and a new dedicated fast connection to DSP datacentre in Moscow, underlining Sucden Financial’s commitment to the region.