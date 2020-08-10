Plus500 selected as primary sponsor of Polish football club Legia Warsaw

CFD trading platform Plus500 became the main sponsor of Polish professional football club Legia Warsaw for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
Israel-based online trading broker signed the sponsor agreement today which mandates that Plus500’s logo will be featured on the Legia Warsaw official jersey and training shirts. The broker will also get a series of branding rights as well.
Dariusz Mioduski, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Legia Warsaw, stated:
We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Plus500, a leading international company, as our main sponsor. We are proud that Plus500 has decided to partner with us in developing its market position in Poland and the region.
This is an acknowledgment of the strength of the Legia Warsaw brand, the most successful football club and recognised sports brand in Poland. Plus500 is not only a leader in its chosen markets, but it also has a great track record of supporting successful teams in professional sports, on an international basis. Our cooperation proves the unique position of our club on the global stage.