LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Plus500 selected as primary sponsor of Polish football club Legia Warsaw

Brokers August 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


CFD trading platform Plus500 became the main sponsor of Polish professional football club Legia Warsaw for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Israel-based online trading broker signed the sponsor agreement today which mandates that Plus500’s logo will be featured on the Legia Warsaw official jersey and training shirts. The broker will also get a series of branding rights as well.

Dariusz Mioduski, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Legia Warsaw, stated:

Dariusz Mioduski, Legia Warsaw
Dariusz Mioduski
Source: LinkedIn

We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Plus500, a leading international company, as our main sponsor. We are proud that Plus500 has decided to partner with us in developing its market position in Poland and the region.

This is an acknowledgment of the strength of the Legia Warsaw brand, the most successful football club and recognised sports brand in Poland. Plus500 is not only a leader in its chosen markets, but it also has a great track record of supporting successful teams in professional sports, on an international basis. Our cooperation proves the unique position of our club on the global stage.

Plus500 selected as primary sponsor of Polish football club Legia Warsaw
Share via

Legia Warsaw joins Plus500 sponsorship portfolio which already includes Atlético Madrid, BSC Young Boys Football Club and Plus500 Brumbies rugby club.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, commented:

David Zruia, Plus500
David Zruia
Source: LinkedIn

We are delighted to be partnering with Legia Warsaw, a club with a great legacy and an excellent fan base, continuing our commitment to support professional sports and adding them to our already formidable bench of high-quality sponsorship agreements with national champions across the world.

Our partnership with Legia is expected to further strengthen our ability to increase our international brand recognition and grow our global customer base, as well as driving brand awareness in Poland, an important market with great potential.

Related News

arrow
X
Global brokerage brand GKFX Prime launches new mobile app…BrokersGKFX Prime serves in more than 20 countries in 11 languages. With local customer support, live chat and daily analysis sections, it is expected to ser…

Plus500 selected as primary sponsor of Polish football club Legia Warsaw

0
Send this to a friend