Plus500 selected as primary sponsor of Polish football club Legia Warsaw

CFD trading platform Plus500 became the main sponsor of Polish professional football club Legia Warsaw for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Israel-based online trading broker signed the sponsor agreement today which mandates that Plus500’s logo will be featured on the Legia Warsaw official jersey and training shirts. The broker will also get a series of branding rights as well.

Dariusz Mioduski, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Legia Warsaw, stated: