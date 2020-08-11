FairXchange teams up with OANDA, provides access to its Horizon platform

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
OANDA’s Head of Trading, Mark Chesterman commented on the news:
Over the course of our 24-year history, OANDA has worked hard to build a reputation for transparency and fairness, and we remain as committed to this ethos as ever. As such, we’ve partnered with FairXchange in order to facilitate open conversations with our liquidity partners using market-leading microstructural analysis, enabling mutually-beneficial decision-making grounded in data science.
We believe a strong partnership with our liquidity partners will ultimately lead to better, more consistent, and tighter pricing to our clients.
FairXchange’s CEO, Guy Hopkins, said:
We are delighted to be partnering with OANDA, one of the true pioneers of the electronic trading industry. Our core philosophy is that everyone in financial markets – both liquidity consumers and providers – should be able to transact in a way that is commercially sustainable in the long term.
Being truly independent, we are ideally placed to provide a fully transparent and impartial offering to OANDA.