FairXchange teams up with OANDA, provides access to its Horizon platform

August 11, 2020


Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA has just announced that it has teamed up with FairXchange to provide the firm with independent execution analytics.

FairXchange will provide OANDA with access to its Horizon platform, which offers tools and techniques that help users manage and optimise their eFX business.

Horizon is designed to facilitate constructive, data-driven dialogue between counterparties, helping them to identify mutually profitable opportunities.

Mark Chesterman

OANDA’s Head of Trading, Mark Chesterman commented on the news:

Over the course of our 24-year history, OANDA has worked hard to build a reputation for transparency and fairness, and we remain as committed to this ethos as ever. As such, we’ve partnered with FairXchange in order to facilitate open conversations with our liquidity partners using market-leading microstructural analysis, enabling mutually-beneficial decision-making grounded in data science.

We believe a strong partnership with our liquidity partners will ultimately lead to better, more consistent, and tighter pricing to our clients.

Guy Hopkins

FairXchange’s CEO, Guy Hopkins, said:

We are delighted to be partnering with OANDA, one of the true pioneers of the electronic trading industry. Our core philosophy is that everyone in financial markets – both liquidity consumers and providers – should be able to transact in a way that is commercially sustainable in the long term.

Being truly independent, we are ideally placed to provide a fully transparent and impartial offering to OANDA.

