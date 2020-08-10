Eurex traded contracts for July drop 46% MoM to 60.3 million

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for July 2020. Traded derivatives contracts saw a significant decrease compared to the previous month.

Eurex reported a 46.1% drop of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 60.3 million for July 2020, compared to 111.8 million in June. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 17.1 million. Overall, July volumes at Eurex stood at 112.8 million, 41.3% down MoM compared to 192.1 million for the previous month.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered a small increase of 3.2% MoM with EUR 19,488 billion in July 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume of EUR 13 billion in July 2020 – 38% down from the previous month.