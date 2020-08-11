Pelican and USG UK partner for white-label copy trading solution

Pelican’s broker neutral solution connects users with brokers directly. It integrating trade execution and communication into a central network for traders. Pelican’s mobile app is FCA regulated and available on iOS and Android. It allows broker clients to auto-copy signals, execute trades, chat and analyse performance.

Social copy-trading solutions and white label provider Pelican Trading announced its partnership with USG UK to its proprietary technology into the broker’s existing suite of trading platforms.

This partnership will also bring USG UK’s global client the ability to use Pelican’s copy-trading technology and social interface features. USG UK clients will also get an opportunity to use a regulated by the FCA service.

Pelican Trading Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Read said:

Pelican continues to work with the best-known brokers in the FX sector, to provide our innovative copy trading solution to enhance their client’s experience. We are very pleased to announce our latest partnership with USG UK, and look forward to integrating our technology into their trading platform portfolio.

Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider, IS Prime teamed up with Pelican in the beginning of the year. IS Prime integrated Pelican’s innovative and proprietary copy-trading technology into its trading platforms and can now offer these tools to clients as part of a solution to help drive volumes and customer engagement.