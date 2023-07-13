US investing platform Public.com launches in the UK

Steffy Bogdanova
July 13, 2023 2:07 pm

US-based multi-asset investing platform Public.com today announced its launch in the UK. The expansion is the company’s first in a market beyond the US.

The company highlighted that following the launch UK clients can accesses more than 5,000 US-listed equities.

Furthermore, the platform will also maintain Commission-free trading and low FX fees for members.

Leif Abraham, co-CEO and co-founder of Public, said:

London and the broader UK market has always been the financial epicenter of Europe, so it’s a natural place for Public to start our international expansion. Public has always had European roots: my co-founder and I are both European, and we have a team across multiple European countries, including the UK. We’re excited that now it won’t just be the team in Europe and the UK, but the members we serve.

Additionally, investors will have access to advanced that and insights such as custom company metrics, Morningstar research, earnings reports, and breaking news, all in the same place they invest.

