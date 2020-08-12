Broadridge announces 4% revenue growth for the financial year and 12% for the final quarter

Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions reported its results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2020 ended 30 June. While the pandemic has badly hurt the financial services sector share price wise, as near-zero interest rates hit margins, Broadridge has held up well.

Highlights for the fourth quarter results include:

Total revenue for the fourth quarter reached $1,362 million , up by 12% compared to the same period last year when it was $1,211 million.

, up by compared to the same period last year when it was $1,211 million. Recurring fee revenues increased 14% YoY to $930 million from $813 million.

Operating income was $299 million, up by 24% compared to $241 in 2019.

Adjusted Operating income reached 25% YoY growth with $335 million.

Net earnings increased 25% to $230 million and Adjusted Net earnings increased 24% to $251 million.

Highlights for the yearly financial results include: