Swissquote’s net profit for H1 2020 more than doubles to CHF 50.4 million

Financial service provider Swissquote reported that the first half of the year results surpassed its expectations.

The highlights for the first half of 2020 include:

Net revenue increased by 43.2%

Pre-tax profit grew 132.8%

57,258 new client accounts opened

New money inflow reached CHF 3.0 billion

Swissquote has revised its outlook of the full year in an upward direction. The company expects a pre-tax profit of CHF 100 million and revenue of CHF 300 million for the full year.

The Swiss online broker reported high volumes for H1 2020 resulting from the continuing influx of new clients and high volatility of the financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.