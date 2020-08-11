Swissquote’s net profit for H1 2020 more than doubles to CHF 50.4 million

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Swissquote reported operating revenues of CHF 162.7 million for the first half of the year, an almost 39% increase with the first half of the previous year when it was CHF 117.2 million. Net revenues reached CHF 160.7 million, 43.2% increased to CHF 112.2 million in the previous year. Net fee & commission income climbed by 82.7% to CHF 83.4 million (CHF 45.6 million for the same period the previous year). Net eForex income rose by 52.2% to CHF 60.0 million (CHF 39.5 million for the same period the previous year). Total net interest income fell by 21.7% to CHF 16.6 million (from CHF 21.2 million). Net trading income amounted to CHF 2.8 million (CHF 10.9 million for same period in 2019).
Net profit for the period more than doubled with 128.5% increase reaching CHF 50.4 million, compared to CHF 22.0 million for the previous year.
Swissquote has been working on steady expansion of its service offering. In the first half of the year, the company implemented projects designed to expand and improve the range of services. Swissquote Bank Eu- rope SA in Luxembourg’s customers were successfully migrated to Swissquote's new eTrading platform. Société Générale became a new issuer on Swiss DOTS. Since March 2020, seven new cryptocurrencies have been tradable on Swissquote: EOS (EOS), Stellar (XLM), Chainlink (LINK), Tezos (XTZ), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Augur (REP) and Ox (ZRX). Online trading was also launched in four additional stock exchanges in Australia, Singapore, Spain and Hong Kong.