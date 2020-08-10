FXCM Pro teams up with Devexperts to provide liquidity to DXtrade platform

FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC, has just announced its partnership with Devexperts, a software developer for the financial industry, to provide liquidity to its innovative trading platform, DXtrade.
LeapRate reminds that Devexperts announced the launch of its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) trading platform DXtrade in May 2020. FXCM Pro becomes one of the first major names to onboard onto the trading platform as an institutional liquidity provider.
Off-the-shelf trading platforms for forex and CFD brokers provide significant efficiency benefits as brokers are able to be up and running on the platform in a matter of days. However, incumbent platforms are burdened by legacy technology and are reliant upon multiple third-party vendors to ensure operability, increasing operational risk.
DXtrade offers many of the benefits available from existing bespoke platforms, but with the efficiency of an off-the-shelf platform. It allows for full customisability, with brokers being able to determine everything from the layout and set-up, including the back-end configurations and user interface.
FXCM Pro will now provide multi-asset liquidity to retail brokers utilising DXtrade.
Conor O’Driscoll, VP of OTC Platform at Devexperts, commented on the news:
FXCM Pro is the primary source of multi-asset liquidity for many brokers worldwide. Their excellent service, coupled with Devexperts’ knowledge in building trading platforms and integration for our clients into DXtrade, results in a turn-key and affordable solution for new entrants launching their forex or CFD brokerage.
Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, added:
If the previous six months have shown us anything, it is that brokers’ technology has to be the greatest area of focus. With trading volumes hitting peaks during the volatility that the market experienced, brokers need to ensure that when instances like this happen and interest from traders grow, they can capitalise by onboarding clients quickly and efficiently.
Access to competitive pricing is central to this. Partnering with Devexperts ensures that new entrants into the broker market are able to access world-leading liquidity from FXCM Pro through a truly innovative trading platform.