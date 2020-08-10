FXCM Pro teams up with Devexperts to provide liquidity to DXtrade platform

FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC, has just announced its partnership with Devexperts, a software developer for the financial industry, to provide liquidity to its innovative trading platform, DXtrade.

LeapRate reminds that Devexperts announced the launch of its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) trading platform DXtrade in May 2020. FXCM Pro becomes one of the first major names to onboard onto the trading platform as an institutional liquidity provider.

Off-the-shelf trading platforms for forex and CFD brokers provide significant efficiency benefits as brokers are able to be up and running on the platform in a matter of days. However, incumbent platforms are burdened by legacy technology and are reliant upon multiple third-party vendors to ensure operability, increasing operational risk.