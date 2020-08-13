HotForex expands offering its MT5 Platform with CFDs on ETFs and DMA Stocks

Every new product we offer is driven by our constant efforts to secure a better trading experience for our clients. With this addition to our list of 1000+ instruments we provide our clients with the opportunity to expand their trading activities and ensure they can access innovative and low cost investment products at all times.

International multi-asset broker HotForex has expanded its offering with the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and direct market access (DMA) stocks, exclusive to the company’s MT5 platform.

Traders on HotForex can now benefit from CFDs on DMA Stocks and the direct market live pricing. Unlike CFDs on Stocks, which are not directly hedged in the underlying physical market, with CFDs on DMA Stocks, HotForex will allow market participants to view and trade with the live order books of global stocks regulated exchanges

ETFs are baskets of related assets that can be traded on a stock market exchange like stocks. An essential benefit of ETFs is that they allow for portfolio diversification. ETFs are a great for investing in market sectors as a whole rather than in individual stocks. HotForex's investors gain enhanced exposure to a diverse variety of markets with a single trade in CFDs on ETFs.