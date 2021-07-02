Forex Weekly Look Back: IG completes $1billion deal with tastytrade, Robinhood files for IPO

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 28th June and 2nd July on LeapRate.

Days after Robinhood’s record breaking FINRA fine, the company revealed it has filed for its much-anticipated initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company field its registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed IPO of its Class A common stock. The price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined or the date of its debut. Robinhood stated that it will list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under the symbol “HOOD.”

Equiti announced that Brian Myers will take on the role of a CEO of Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles), the Group’s newest licenced entity, after three years as CEO of the UK arm of the business. Myers will also become CEO for Africa and will lead the implementation of the Group’s strategic business plan for the region. Leading Equiti Capital (UK) will be Nigel Holmes as interim CEO. Holmes has been a director and board member of UK entity since March 2018.

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for June 2021. The company saw $1.08 trillion in total volumes in June, registering a 8.65% rise compared to May when it reached $994 billion. FXSpotStream crossed $1 trillion mark for the 4th time in the company’s history. FXSpotStream’s volumes surpassed $1 trillion two times in 2021 – in April and in March.

ICAP, part of TP ICAP Group today revealed the launch of its newest electronic offering, SpotMatch. The new Spot FX matching platform has been developed in response to client demand for an alternative and cost-effective eMatching solution. The new SpotMatch service offers access to a deep pool of liquidity across the interbank marketplace. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. completed its acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, Ltd, an alternative market operator and provider of market solutions. With this move, Cboe benefits from an entrance into two of the world’s largest securities markets – Japan and Australia which allows the company to establish a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region for the first time. Sucden Financial, announced its partnership with Refinitiv which will have the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider distribute market insights and in-depth investment research via their Eikon platform. The dedicated Sucden Financial research team delivers expert complimentary commentary and analysis, which covers a wide range of markets including base, ferrous and precious metals, soft commodities and foreign exchange. eToro revealed that it has expanded its collaboration with AS Monaco by becoming the club’s main partner. The trading company announced that it has signed a multi-year deal which will allow eToro to be featured on the “front” of the Red and White shirt for Uber Eats Ligue 1 matches. eToro first partnered with the French in 2020 and since then the social investment platform has strengthen its collaboration with AS Monaco as part of its strategy to accelerate global engagement and brand awareness.

Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm R.J. O’Brien & Associates revealed the promotion of Daniel Staniford as President, effective immediately. The announcement shared with LeapRate noted that the position of President has not existed at the company since 2009. Staniford will also remain in his current position as R.J. O’Brien Chief Sales Officer and report to the Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran.