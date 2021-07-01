ICAP launches new eMatching solution SpotMatch

The new Spot FX matching platform has been developed in response to client demand for an alternative and cost-effective eMatching solution.

Andrew Berry, Senior Managing Director, ICAP said:

We have developed SpotMatch to meet client demand. Following many discussions with our clients it became clear there is a need for a simple, user-friendly interface for eMatching trading across FX Markets. We’re continuing to focus on electronification right across the business and this is another example of where TP ICAP is taking important strides forward to deliver innovative electronic offerings in key marketplaces.

The launch of the new product is an essential part TP ICAP’s electronification strategy, using HTML5 technology and FIX API connectivity. With this platform, traders can submit orders prior to pre-scheduled FX matching events and take advantage of first-in-first-out methodology. Using post-trade solutions, matched trades then flow through to a client’s benchmark order book.

TP ICAP recently launched the brand Parameta Solutions for the data and analytics and post-trade offerings of the broker. The unit allows clients with unbiased OTC content and data, in-depth insights across price discovery, risk management, benchmark and indices and pre and post-trade analytics.