Financial Services veteran Richard Dyason joins Samtrade FX as Chief Strategy Officer

Samtrade FX Ltd., the global trading broker, and its subsidiaries announced the appointment of Richard Christopher Dyason as the Group’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).
A veteran in the industry, Dyason brings more than 30 years of experience in management roles in the financial services sector. Before joining Samtrade, he served as the General Manager of the Securities Investors Association of Singapore, the Vice President of the Private Investors division at the Singapore Exchange, and the Vice President and Head of the Strategic Marketing Division at the United Overseas Bank, Singapore.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Sam Goh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samtrade FX, commented:
Richard joins us at an exciting time! Earlier this year, the Group achieved a new milestone and its affiliate, S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd became publicly traded on the U.S. OTC Markets, under the symbol (OTCMKTS:SMFX). We look forward to Richard’s strategic insights as the Group further advances with its growth plans while becoming the choice online trading broker globally.
Richard Dyason added:
I am glad to be embarking on this new journey with Samtrade FX. The Group has continued to enhance its trading platform to improve its client experience and its recent accomplishments have allowed it to expand its presence across the globe. I look forward to working with the team to continue shaping Samtrade FX to realize its vision of becoming a global financial powerhouse.
In his new role as CSO, Dyason will lead the strategy team to develop and implement the Group’s overall international strategy. He will also work with the executive team to create policies and strategies for the entities under Samtrade FX.
Dyason, will also provide strategic inputs on Samtrade FX’s risk management framework, growth of Samtrade FX’s Assets Under Management, regulatory approvals for Samtrade FX’s products, as well as new product and market development.