Financial Services veteran Richard Dyason joins Samtrade FX as Chief Strategy Officer

Samtrade FX Ltd., the global trading broker, and its subsidiaries announced the appointment of Richard Christopher Dyason as the Group’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

A veteran in the industry, Dyason brings more than 30 years of experience in management roles in the financial services sector. Before joining Samtrade, he served as the General Manager of the Securities Investors Association of Singapore, the Vice President of the Private Investors division at the Singapore Exchange, and the Vice President and Head of the Strategic Marketing Division at the United Overseas Bank, Singapore.