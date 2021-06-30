Deutsche Börse Group takes majority stake in Crypto Finance AG

Crypto Finance Group is a completely licensed securities company that offers trading to its clients on a 24/7 basis and a brokerage of over 200 digital assets. The group also runs in conjunction with an internal custody solution. Boasting connectivity to a vast array of digital asset venues around the globe, the firm works to bridge issues surrounding liquidity fragmentation within the market.

Market infrastructure provider and international exchange organisation, Deutsche Börse Group, has recently announced that it has obtained a majority stake in the financial group, Crypto Finance AG. By acquiring the firm – which is currently under consolidated supervision from FINMA, Deutsche Börse will be able to provide its customers with a direct point of entry for investments, taking yet another step in extending its offering of digital assets.

It is hoped that by becoming part of Deutsche Börse Group, Crypto Finance will now be able to enhance its business while increasing its variety of digital asset services on offer. On top of this, Deutsche Börse plans to make Crypto Finance’s services more accessible for its clients, thanks to its already well-established platforms. The ultimate goal of the acquisition is to create a transparent, neutral, and extremely scalable digital asset ecosystem, all falling under European regulation.

Jan Brzezek, CEO & Founder, Crypto Finance AG, said:

Since the beginning, our goal was to bridge the old and new worlds. This is why we are excited to team up with a neutral partner like Deutsche Börse, who brings trust, reputation, and expertise in traditional financial market infrastructure. In combination with our proven expertise in crypto assets and the underlying technologies, we can now achieve our goals much faster. Together, we will enable thousands of financial institutions and professional investors in Europe to instantly enter this new asset class in a way they are familiar with.

With its new investment reported to be in the three-digit CHF million range, Deutsche Börse will now obtain a two-thirds majority in fintech, founded back in 2017. The remaining shares will stay with current investors, including Jan Brzezek, who will continue managing and leading the firm. The transaction is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Last month, Deutsche Börse acquired the remaining 49% stake Clearstream Fund Centre from UBS, for CHF 390 million. With this deal Deutsche Börse will become the sole shareholder in the Zurich-based fund distribution platform.