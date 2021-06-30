eToro strengthens relationship with AS Monaco, becomes main partner

We are delighted to take this new step with AS Monaco and bring another dimension to our collaboration. We are proud that our first front-of-shirt presence is on the AS Monaco shirt, which we will be supporting more than ever in the coming season. eToro’s vision is to open up the financial markets to everyone and we see this partnership as an opportunity to reach out to the team’s fans and interest more people in investing.

In an announcement shared with LeapRate, the trading company announced that it has signed a multi-year deal which will allow eToro to be featured on the “front” of the Red and White shirt for Uber Eats Ligue 1 matches.

eToro revealed that it has expanded its collaboration with AS Monaco by becoming the club’s main partner.

eToro first partnered with the French in 2020 and since then the social investment platform has strengthen its collaboration with AS Monaco as part of its strategy to accelerate global engagement and brand awareness.

Last year, AS Monaco finished in third place in the Ligue 1 season in third place, securing European qualification.

Oleg Petrov, Deputy CEO of AS Monaco, said:

We are very pleased that one year after the beginning of our collaboration, eToro has become the official main partner of AS Monaco. This is an opportunity to strengthen our ties with a company that, like us, places development, competitiveness and innovation at the heart of its concerns. The evolution of the partnership also demonstrates the attractiveness of AS Monaco. Together, we hope to experience a season full of emotions.

eToro highlighted in the official announcement that it will be working with the French club to make the financial markets more accessible than ever, helping educating fans on investing.

Last year, eToro expanded its investment in football clubs across Europe with the launch of twelve new sponsorships in the UK and Germany. eToro extended its UK Premier League partnerships with Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton. In addition to that, it will also include West Bromwich Albion and Burnley to its portfolio.

eToro recently also signed a three-year sponsorship deal to become a major partner of Rugby Australia. The deal has the global trading company as the naming rights partner of all inbound tests including The Rugby Championshi p. The company is also a major Wallabies partner until the end of 2023.