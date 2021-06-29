Menu

Nasdaq launches new ESG Data Hub alongside industry leaders

Brokers June 29, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Nasdaq has recently announced its ESG Data Hub launch, which is set to connect its investors with Environmental, Social and Governance data sets from leading expert providers. This latest effort in expanding Nasdaq’s ever-growing suite of products aims to support its investors when it comes to making sustainable choices for their investments, with ESG data sets covering a vast array of areas from climate risk and carbon emission through to gender diversity. In addition, these data sets will provide comprehensive intelligence regarding companies’ ESG profiles.

When investors utilise the new ESG Data Hub, they will be provided with both consolidated and seamless access to data, all via one single interface. In an effort to support global comparability and transparency, all of the information available within the platform will be linked to the Sustainable Development Goals which the United Nations strategy has dictated. In addition, in order to optimise the quality of the data, Nasdaq has made a conscious decision to work with industry leaders spanning a broad range of areas across the Environmental, Social and Governance scope.

Nasdaq launches new ESG Data Hub alongside industry leaders
Share via

The following partners are set to provide data through the all new ESG Data Hub: Ecogain will cover biodiversity, Equileap will provide data on gender equality, RepRisk for reputational risk, Inrate for carbon emissions, Munich Re will analyse climate risk, and Upright Project for net impact, while Clean Tech will provide data on renewable technology.

Diana van Maasdijk, CEO at Equileap, said:

Diana van Maasdijk, equileap
Diana van Maasdijk

This launch reflects a growing interest in ESG data from investors. We are very proud to partner with Nasdaq and provide reliable gender equality data on their new platform. We know for a fact that companies with a more diverse leadership perform better and are more sustainable. Equileap’s gender diversity data helps investors make a difference and a return.

The new ESG Data Hub from Nasdaq and its partner content will be publicly available today, providing services to all of its investors. Additional data partners are set to be added to the hub continually. Additionally, all data coming from Nasdaq’s data service – Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network – will also be available to access via the ESG Data Hub.

Related News

X
SEC review slows down Robinhood IPO plansBrokersThe trading app launched crypto trading in 2018 and now cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are available for trading. About a half of the u…

Nasdaq launches new ESG Data Hub alongside industry leaders

0
Send this to a friend