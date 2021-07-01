BlackBull Markets teams up with Commission Junction

BlackBull Markets announced that it will start drawing on Commission Junction’s solutions and publishers, aiming to increase awareness of the benefits of trading on their platform with traders around the globe.

The New Zealand-based fintech firm pointed out that the Commission Junction was selected as a referral partner due to its broad network of collaborators and reputation for complementing the organic growth that companies experience.

BlackBull Markets’ Chief Business Development Officer, Anish Lal, commented:

The BlackBull Markets product and services offering is highly competitive in the marketplace. We know this because of the phenomenal growth in market share we experience year-over-year. Clients are moving to BlackBull Markets from our competitors at a startlingly fast pace.

Anish Lal stated that BlackBull Markets can scale further. The interest of the company lies in reaching more traders and showing them the benefits of trading with them. Lal pointed out that optimizing growth is a significant part of BlackBull Markets’ global ambitions. The Commission Junction will provide the company with advantages such as network expertise which will help them reach their “client acquisition milestones at a greater pace and with greater efficiency,” Lal said.

BlackBull Markets Marketing Manager Anita Hayhoe, who spearheaded the partnership, added:

Commission Junction can place our brand and unique value proposition in front of the right audience at the right time. Investors around the world are looking for a better trading experience, especially as it relates to customer service. Commission Junction has the capacity to introduce clients to the likes of BlackBull Markets, who are providing that experience.

Last week, BlackBull Markets appointed Benjamin Boulter as Chief Operating Officer. With a decade of experience in the financial service industry, Boulter will further develop the company’s multi-asset broker success among local and global traders.