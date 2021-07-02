Brian Myers named CEO of Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) and Africa

Equiti has announced that Brian Myers will take on the role of a CEO of Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles), the Group’s newest licenced entity, after three years as CEO of the UK arm of the business. At his new position Myers will support the Group with its global growth strategy.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, Myers will also become CEO for Africa and will lead the implementation of the Group’s strategic business plan for the region.
Leading Equiti Capital (UK) will be Nigel Holmes, who will be interim CEO. Holmes has been a director and board member of UK entity since March 2018.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Equiti Capital noted that these changes are subject of approval of the UK FCA and the FSA in the Seychelles
Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, commented:
The Group is very appreciative of Brian’s contributions to date and now looks forward to seeing his experience and talents applied in helping the Group to quickly and successfully expand its African footprint including assuming the role of CEO for our new entity Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles).
Nigel’s extensive financial services experience gained across both the brokerage and banking industries as well in-depth knowledge of the global Equiti Group will ensure that Equiti Capital (UK) continues on its strong growth path under solid leadership.
Holmes has vast experience from a 37-year career in the financial service sector. He has held positions in major banking groups such as Lloyds Bank in the UK, Standard Chartered Bank and spent 24 years with Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Bank (SGCIB); part of the global Societe Generale Banking Group. At SGCIB he held various roles within Human Resources, Risk Management as a risk analyst and as a portfolio relationship manager covering both corporate and institutional clients.