Brian Myers named CEO of Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) and Africa

Equiti has announced that Brian Myers will take on the role of a CEO of Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles), the Group’s newest licenced entity, after three years as CEO of the UK arm of the business. At his new position Myers will support the Group with its global growth strategy.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, Myers will also become CEO for Africa and will lead the implementation of the Group’s strategic business plan for the region.

Leading Equiti Capital (UK) will be Nigel Holmes, who will be interim CEO. Holmes has been a director and board member of UK entity since March 2018.