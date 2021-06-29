Stephan von Massenbach to manage new DIGITEC London office

DIGITEC, the specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data, today revealed it is opening a new London office, managed by Stephan von Massenbach. The Electronic trading specialist joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

The new office is part of DIGITEC’s global growth strategy. It comes as a response to the increasing number of enquiries from banks and trading desks located in London. The office brings the DIGITEC operations closer to its London-based clients and offers access to many FX trading hubs.

Peer Joost, COO of DIGITEC commented: