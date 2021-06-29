Stephan von Massenbach to manage new DIGITEC London office

DIGITEC, the specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data, today revealed it is opening a new London office, managed by Stephan von Massenbach. The Electronic trading specialist joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.
The new office is part of DIGITEC’s global growth strategy. It comes as a response to the increasing number of enquiries from banks and trading desks located in London. The office brings the DIGITEC operations closer to its London-based clients and offers access to many FX trading hubs.
Peer Joost, COO of DIGITEC commented:
We are very happy to open the London office and welcome Stephan to our growing team. He brings extensive experience of FX eCommerce sales and deep domain knowledge, business development expertise and a wealth of senior industry relationships. As FX swap volumes continue to grow we are seeing an increased demand from banks looking to automate and enhance their market making capabilities. Many of these trading desks and eCommerce teams are in London, making it an obvious location for our sales office.
In his new position as CRO, Stephan von Massenbach will be responsible for the business development and sales strategy. With over two decages in FX, most recently he served as CEO of Modular Financial Technologies and Director of Modular FX, providing specialist FX e-commerce solutions and consultancy to banks and FinTechs. He has also worked at companies such as Lloyds Bank as Head of FX eCommerce, and J.P. Morgan where he was Head of FX eCommerce Sales for Europe.
Stephan von Massenbach, CRO of DIGITEC said:
Modular FX has worked closely with DIGITEC for the past year and I have seen first-hand the positive feedback provided by its 40 global clients. Our London office allows us to accelerate business growth, capture the growing demand for automated FX Swaps and NDF trading and extend product coverage to include pricing Precious Metals, Interest Rates and Crypto assets.
DIGITEC’s new strategy follows Peer Joost’s appointment as COO earlier in 2021. He is responsible for all business operations, reporting directly to the CEO. The company’s plan aims to expand to new markets and target regional trading banks, to enhance their market making capabilities with DIGITEC’s D3 product and Swaps Data Feed (SDF), a Joint Venture with 360T.