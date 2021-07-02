Trading app Robinhood files to go public

Days after Robinhood’s record-breaking FINRA fine, the company revealed it has filed for its much-anticipated initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company field its registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed IPO of its Class A common stock.

According to the official announcement, the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined or the date of its debut. Robinhood stated that it will list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under the symbol “HOOD.” The stock trading app has expressed hopes to raise $100 million by going public.

Robinhood noted that acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan. Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as active book-running managers.

The online brokerage is aiming to benefit from its own public trading to sell stock to its customers. Robinhood will set aside 35% of its shares for individual investors on its own trading platform, which is a larger allocation than in a typical IPO.