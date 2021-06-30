Swissquote and Luzerner Kantonalbank enhance their strategic collaboration

Established way back in 1850, LUKB operates its core business within the world of corporate financing and real estate, among other areas. This latest deal comes during a period when Switzerland-based Swissquote – which offers analysis tools and solutions for its clients – has been making attempts to strategically collaborate with a number of outside businesses to further expand its offerings. Swissquote also offers solutions for eMortgage, Robo-advisory, and eForex.

An announcement shared with LeapRate stated that from 1st January 2022, Luzerner Kantonalbank AG is set to be Swissquote’s exclusive distribution partner concerning mortgages. Since May of this year, the aforementioned banks have been working in partnership, focusing on the distribution of Actively Managed Certificates. Between now and January, the banks will continue to explore even more options for strategic collaboration.

Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) and Swissquote will aim to offer clients of Swissquote more attractive terms when it comes to online mortgages for mortgage redemption and home financing. Both banks plan on offering binding financial offers in the space of 24 hours via their largely automated processes and standardised product structures.

Marc Bürki, CEO of Swissquote, commented:

We are delighted to have found, in Luzerner Kantonalbank, a partner with a proven track record in the mortgages business. We are confident that LUKB will prove to be a solid and agile partner that will enable our clients to benefit from both nationwide reach and from an up-to-date product portfolio.

CEO of LUKB, Daniel Salzmann, also concurred that this latest partnership development means that LUKB can now leverage its expertise in mortgage offers in terms of digital offerings, as well as by extending its catchment reach. Salzmann views the strategic move as the foundation for continued growth and an opportunity to enhance efficiency in a core banking field.

Since working together on the distribution of Actively Managed Certificates for the past couple of months, three AMCs issued by LUKB have been processed through Swissquote. These AMCs can be traded via Yuh, the digital financial app, or Themes Trading.

The Switzerland-based online trading platform, revealed earlier in June that, due to a surge in trading activities, the company is expecting a record performance for the first half of 2021. The company estimates that their net revenues for H1 2021 will reach CHF 260 million. The company registered CHF 160.7 million in net revenues of during the first half of 2020.