Sucden Financial partners with Refinitiv to deliver market insights through Eikon platform

Sucden Financial, announced its partnership with Refinitiv which will have the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider distribute market insights and in-depth investment research via their Eikon platform.

The dedicated Sucden Financial research team delivers expert complimentary commentary and analysis, which covers a wide range of markets including base, ferrous and precious metals, soft commodities and foreign exchange. The Sucden Financial experts produce a weekly OTC FX option report, a monthly FX report and its benchmark Quarterly Metals Report.