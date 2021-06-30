Sucden Financial partners with Refinitiv to deliver market insights through Eikon platform

Sucden Financial, announced its partnership with Refinitiv which will have the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider distribute market insights and in-depth investment research via their Eikon platform.
The dedicated Sucden Financial research team delivers expert complimentary commentary and analysis, which covers a wide range of markets including base, ferrous and precious metals, soft commodities and foreign exchange. The Sucden Financial experts produce a weekly OTC FX option report, a monthly FX report and its benchmark Quarterly Metals Report.
Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at Sucden Financial, said:
We continue making significant investments in our solutions and services, which includes our research offering. I am delighted that Refinitiv’s vast client base now have direct access to our market reports.
Zach Cordes, Head of Agriculture at Refinitiv, commented:
We are thrilled to be partnering with Sucden Financial and to be able to share their highly respected commentary and analysis directly with our users.
Sucden Financial also offers Investment Research and access to a substantial library of reports as part of a subscription package. These reports focus on in-depth coffee analysis and electric vehicles. The service Sucden Financial offers also involves direct access to the research team, who deliver analysis, data and price forecasts. Users of Refinitiv Eikon can now purchase individual reports via the platform.