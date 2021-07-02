FXSpotStream hits $1 trillion in trading volumes in June 2021

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for June 2021.

The company saw $1.08 trillion in total volumes in June, registering a 8.65% rise compared to May when it reached $994 billion. FXSpotStream crossed $1 trillion mark for the 4th time in the company’s history.

FXSpotStream’s volumes surpassed $1 trillion two times in 2021 – in April and in March.