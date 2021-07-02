FXSpotStream hits $1 trillion in trading volumes in June 2021

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for June 2021.
The company saw $1.08 trillion in total volumes in June, registering a 8.65% rise compared to May when it reached $994 billion. FXSpotStream crossed $1 trillion mark for the 4th time in the company’s history.
FXSpotStream’s volumes surpassed $1 trillion two times in 2021 – in April and in March.
The report showed a 3.7% MoM increase in average daily volumes, compared to May. FXSpotStream’s ADV hit $49.09 billion in June, while May it was $47 billion. June became the 3rd highest ADV in FXSpotStream’s history.
The ADV for June stood at a 13.4% increase year-over-year.
The company’s ADV year-to-date, from January to June 2021, reached $49.81 billion, marking a 14.7% rise compared to the same period last year.
Last month, FXSpotStream added FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API, expecting to have its first clients live in the third quarter. Users will have access to more than 70 different Algos and more than 200 parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers. Ross Smith joined the company as a Legal Consultant in preparation of the launch.