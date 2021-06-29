R.J. O’Brien promotes Daniel Staniford to President

Dan has injected into our global sales efforts an unparalleled drive for excellence, always applying his deep knowledge of the markets and a profound sense of integrity. Over the past five years, he has proven to be a strong and decisive partner, committed to growing the company, building a best-in-class sales organization and reinforcing our unique culture. It was clear to me and our Board that Dan has earned the respect of our talented staff and is ready to join me in leading the entire firm as we continue our strategic, global expansion.

Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm R.J. O’Brien & Associates revealed the promotion of Daniel Staniford as President, effective immediately. The announcement shared with LeapRate noted that the position of President has not existed at the company since 2009.

Daniel Staniford said:

I’m both excited and humbled to take on this new leadership opportunity on behalf of one of the most iconic firms in the business. One of my highest priorities as I continue to lead our exceptional global sales team will be a focus on driving top-line revenues for both long-established as well as emerging business lines throughout our organization.

With nearly 25 years of experience in sales and management, Staniford has served at some of the world’s leading banks and financial services institutions. He joined R.J. O’Brien in 2016 as Executive Director. He was in charge of the firm’s institutional business development in New York and London. Staniford took on the expanded role of Chief Sales Officer in May 2019, overseeing global sales and R.J. O’Brien’s marketing organization, charged with ensuring the external brand and presence is aligned with sales strategies.

Before R.J. O’Brien, Staniford worked at Citigroup Global Markets for 13 years, serving ultimately as Managing Director, Rates Sales. The first seven years of his career, he spent at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he became a Vice President in the Commodities Lending Department. Staniford holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University in New York.